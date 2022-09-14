China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Ocean Research Alliance was launched

The establishment ceremony of the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Ocean Research Alliance was held on the 9th of September, with over 70 representatives of the 19 universities and institutes that are part of the alliance, an initiative of the University of Macau.

According to the vice rector of the University of Macau, Rui Martins, the main aim of the alliance is to gather experts to define areas of research in which funding is sought for joint projects. Among the priority research areas will be the impact of climate change, which has an enormous effect on the oceans and marine life.

On the side of China, the initiative brings together ten top universities in this area from Mainland China as well as the University of Macau and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The alliance also includes Agostinho Neto University in Angola and Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique, the Higher Technical Institute and the University of Algarve in Portugal, the University of São Paulo, the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and the Federal University of Rio Grande in Brazil.