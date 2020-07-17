China paying for hospital being built on Cabo Verdean island

The construction of a big hospital on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente, which China is financing, will be finished in a few years, Expresso das Ilhas reports, quoting Cabo Verdean Health Minister Arlindo do Rosário.

The Cabo Verdean newspaper quotes Mr do Rosário as saying the hospital will have much-needed facilities for dialysis, out-patient surgery and imagery.

He said China would also pay the US$15 million cost of mother-and-baby health facilities on São Vicente, which Chinese experts were making plans for.

The report says Mr do Rosário was speaking on the sidelines of the ceremonial handover of medical supplies donated to his country by China, which include surgical masks and Covid-19 testing kits.

Also present was Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong, who expressed the eagerness of his government to help sustain the Agostinho Neto Hospital in the Cabo Verdean capital, Praia, Expresso das Ilhas says.