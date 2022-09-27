China opens the market for peanuts from Brazil

The opening of the Chinese market for Brazilian peanuts came into effect on the 22nd of September. Currently, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has granted authorization to 47 Brazilian companies in the peanut sector.

The world’s largest consumer of peanuts, China annually imports more than USD 800 million worth of peanuts. From January to May 2022, there were 2480 billion kilograms of the product.

The Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Marcos Montes, said that the opening of the Chinese market for Brazilian peanuts will provide an expansion of exports of the product, as well as the generation of jobs and income in Brazil.

In addition to peanuts, negotiations for the export of sesame and sorghum are expected to be concluded this year. Mapa is also working towards the authorization of sales of grapes to the Chinese market soon, as well as poultry and pig feed ingredients.