China offers three documentaries about Chinese culture to Portuguese-speaking countries

The “Offering Ceremony of Chinese Culture Documentaries – using culture as a medium to promote media cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries”, which was held in Macao on the 13th of September, is a joint organization by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), TDM-Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. and the State Administration of Radio and Television of China.

The three documentaries were presented to representatives of Portuguese-speaking countries by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR, Liu Xianfa. The documentaries on Chinese culture cover Chinese tea, traditional Chinese medicine and the ecosystem of the four seasons, and were translated by TDM in Macao.

Liu Xianfa stated that the offering of the documentaries aims to use culture as a means to develop a new path for cooperation between the media in China and Portuguese-speaking countries, provide new dynamics to this cooperation and raise it to a new level.