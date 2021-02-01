China offers Angola US$206 mln in investments in two years

The Angolan Investment and Export Promotion Agency received last year and the year before 21 Chinese proposals to invest in Angola, together worth US$206 million, Lusa reports, citing one of the agency’s directors, Sandra Dias dos Santos.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Ms Dias dos Santos as telling the China-Angola Agricultural and Fisheries Investment Cooperation Forum last week that over US$190 million of the investment was intended for three trading ventures, US$6.5 million for a farming venture, US$550,000 for the construction industry, and US$250,000 for two ventures in service industries.

Ms Dias dos Santos told the conference that Angola and China were negotiating an investment protection agreement.

Angolan exports to China will have priority, in view of the size of the Chinese market, Lusa quotes Ms Dias dos Santos as saying.