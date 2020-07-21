China makes gift of sportswear to São Tomé e Príncipe

China last week donated over 8,000 items of sportswear which will be distributed to youth associations, charities and local governments in São Tomé e Príncipe, STP-Press reports.

The São-Toméan state-run news agency quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé Wang Wei as saying the São Toméan Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship, the General Administration of Sport of China and the China Disabled Persons’ Federation came together to make the gift possible.

Mr Wang said he hoped the donation and a subsequent visit to China by Toméan Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Minister Vinício de Pina will lead to closer Sino-São-Toméan cooperation in matters to do with sport and young people.

Mr de Pina expressed thanks to China for what he called its noble gesture, and praised a Chinese maker of sportswear for helping bring the kit to São Tomé e Príncipe, STP-Press says.