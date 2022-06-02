China is the third largest investor in Angola between 2018 and 2022

China ranked third in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Angola between 2018 and 2022, according to data from Agency for Private Investment and Promotion of Exports of Angola (Aipex).

From 2018 to March 2022, the United Arab Emirates led FDI in Angola, with USD 351.7 million dollars. After the United Arab Emirates, the UK and China ranked second and third, investing respectively $283.1 million and $225 million.

Germany ranked fourth (USD 93.6 million), followed by France (USD 36.8 million), Belgium (USD 24.5 million), Hong Kong SAR (USD 20.5 million), Portugal (USD 19.2 million), Eritrea (USD 12 million) and Switzerland (USD 10 million).

Aipex revealed that, during the period, the total FDI in Angola reached USD 2.7 billion, with 234 projects, from 48 countries. The majority of FDI projects were linked to sectors such as mining, financial activity, telecommunications, civil construction, education, health, tourism, fishing, agriculture, commerce and industry.