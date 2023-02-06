China is the third biggest destination for Angolan diamond

Angola has raised US$1.95 billion from exporting around 8.75 million carats of diamonds in 2022, the Ministry for Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas said on the 27th of January.

According to the head of the Planning department of the Office for Studies, Planning and Statistics of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Alexandre Garret, noted that in 2022 the Catoca mine led production, with around 64.82 percent of the total production volume. Compared to 2021, there was an increase of approximately 0.37% in the volume.

There was also an increase of 1.38% in terms of value, compared to 2021. The main export destinations are the United Arab Emirates, with 67.91%, Belgium with 21.25% and China with 10.82%.

(Source: SAPO)