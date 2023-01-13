China is the second-largest destination for exports of Brazilian footwear components

In the first 10 months of last year, Brazil exported footwear components worth 326.30 million euros, or 14% above the amount of the same period of 2021, reports Assintecal, the Brazilian Association of Components for Leather, Footwear and Artefacts.

Also according to data released by Assintecal, Argentina is the main destination for Brazilian exports from the sector, with purchases of 63.6 million euros between January and October, an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year.

The second largest buyer was China, with imports of around 61.08 million euros, which represents a 14% drop in 2021.

Portugal ranks third in 2022, with purchases of Brazilian components worth 40.25 million euros, representing a growth of 36% compared to the period from January to October 2021.

