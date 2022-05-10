China is the largest buyer of Brazil’s manganese

Brazil is the world’s fourth largest producer of manganese, after Ukraine, South Africa, and Australia. According to the data from the Ministry of Economy of Brazil, most of Brazil’s manganese ore is sold to China.

In January and February of this year, China bought 121,000 tons of manganese ore from Brazil, while other countries imported 13,000 tons. Between 2016 and 2021, China purchased more than 11.2 million tons of manganese from Brazil, while other countries purchased 4.7 million tons.

Over the past six years, Brazil’s manganese ore exports to China have totaled more than US$ 1.3 billion, equivalent to R$ 6.3 billion. Over the same period, other countries spent US$ 557 million, equivalent to R$ 2.6 billion, in purchasing Brazil’s manganese ore.