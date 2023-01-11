China is one of the main destinations for Brazilian cotton

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa), Brazil ranks second in exports, supplying 20% of all cotton exported around the world. In terms of value, it is the seventh largest Brazilian agribusiness output sector: approximately 1,680 tons of lint were exported in the 2021/22 commercial year, generating revenues of US$ 3.2 billion.

In addition, the Asian market imports 99% of Brazilian production, among which China imported 27% of products, with Vietnam (16%), Turkey (13%) and Bangladesh (12%) being the main destinations, followed by Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, India and Thailand.

According to Abrapa, combining sustainability and quality, Brazilian cotton has been proving to be highly competitive, gaining more and more strength among international buyers.

(Source: Canal Rural)