China is destination of half of Brazil’s beef exports

Brazil’s beef exports have performed well this year, especially those destined for China.

According to data from the Secretariat of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Economy of Brazil (SECEX), in the first four months of 2022, 732,425 tons of beef products (including natural meat, industrialized meat, offal, etc.) were exported, with an increase of 30% over the same period of last year. 48.02% of the total exports were destined for China.

According to SECEX, Brazil’s beef exports totaled 344,490 tons in the first four months of 2022, with strong growth of 37.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. As a result, China represented 48.02% of the total beef exports from Brazil this year, with an increase of 44.62% and 37.1% in both 2021 and 2020 respectively.

China is the main customer of Brazil’s beef, followed by the United States, Egypt, Chinese Hong Kong, and Israel.