China is Angola’s largest exporter and importer

The National Statistics Institute of Angola recently released a report on economic statistics for the first quarter of 2022. According to the study’s data, China stands out in Angolan exports and imports.

According to the data, machinery (19.3%) along with fuels (18.6%) lead the list of the most imported goods from Angola, followed by agricultural products (14.9%); chemicals (13.2%), vehicles and other means of transport (7.8%). China continues to be Angola’s top supplier with a weight of 13.4%, followed by Belgium (12.5%), Portugal (11.7%), Netherlands (6.6%) and the United States of America (5.4%).

Regarding exports, fuels and diamonds remain among the most exported products. China is the largest buyer with a weight of 51% of all purchases, followed by India (12.3%), France (6.6%), United Kingdom (4.5%) and United Arab Emirates (2.8%).