China International Import Expo will have 14 Brazilian food and beverage companies

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) is organizing the Brazilian participation for one of the largest multi-sector fairs in China: the China International Import Expo (CIIE). The CIIE takes place in the city of Shanghai between the 5th and 10th of November.

For 2022, the Agency is in charge of organizing the exhibition in the food and beverage pavilion for 14 companies in individual booths. The agenda will also include the ‘Brazil Coffee Day’, organized in partnership with the Consulate of Brazil in Shanghai, and the ‘Brazil Cooking Show’.

At the same time, ApexBrasil is organizing the establishment of the online Brazilian National Pavilion. The Agency also supports the Consulate General of Brazil in Shanghai in setting up the Brazil High Tech pavilion at the fair, for the participation of 19 startups from the sector as showcase exhibitors.

Due to the movement restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, most Brazilian companies will participate through local representatives.