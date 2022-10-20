China in Box returns to Brazil

China In Box, the brand belonging to the Trigo Group and the pioneer in Asian food delivery in Brazil, is reopening one of its stores in the countryside of São Paulo state, in Americana, a city in the Campinas micro-region. This is the only unit of the Chinese restaurant in the city.

The store will operate both for delivery and for the public who wants to eat in person in its new lounge, with capacity for 24 customers, 12 inside and 12 outside. In addition, the store will also have the other two digital brands of the Trigo Group, working only for delivery: Gokei, of Japanese cuisine and Kohala Poke, of Hawaiian cuisine.

The brand also has a new loyalty program, “My China In Box,” with cashbacks of up to 20% according to the volume of purchases the customer makes in the restaurant’s official channels (physical store, website, app and whatsapp).