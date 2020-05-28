China imports 5.9 mln tonnes of Brazilian soybeans in April

The volume of Chinese imports of Brazilian soybeans rose to 5.9 million tonnes last month, 2.6 percent more than a year earlier, Reuters reports, citing figures given by the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

The news agency attributes the sequential rise to the weather last month being more favourable for transporting cargo on time than in March, which was exceptionally rainy.

The report says the official data released late Monday show that April’s imports from Brazil were also almost triple March arrivals of 2.1 million tonnes.

Shipments of soybeans are expected to reach China at the rate of 9 million tonnes a month or more this month, next month and in July, much faster than usual, with the bulk from Brazil, Reuters says.