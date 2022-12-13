China Homelife Brazil attracts over 3,000 visitors on the first day

On the 8th of December, China HomeLife Brazil was inaugurated with a queue of more than 3,000 people in the morning. The event has been attracting attention each year from traders from 15 sectors in China who bring their products to show in Brazil. ChinaHomelife was held until the 10th of December, 2022 at the São Paulo Expo.

The fair not only continues to attract old buyers, the number of new registrations but also has increased by 30%, which is very good for the event which there were 2 editions in 2022, comments Anselmo Carvalho, who is responsible for organizing the fair in Brazil. Another important announcement is that the fair will take place in the United States and Germany next year.

China HomeLife is part of the “One Belt One Road” programme. The products and manufacturers are selected among those with quality certifications attested by European and American markets.

(Source: Comex do Brasil)