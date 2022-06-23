China HomeLife and Machinex Brazil 2022 ends successfully

China HomeLife and Machinex Brazil 2022 took place from June 13th to 15th in São Paulo and took place in a hybrid format to promote more than 4,000 products from 300 certified Chinese exhibitors. The new model attracted more than 10,000 visitors and added up to 3,000 business meetings. The Chinese suppliers presented items in eight consumption and production categories, such as household items, textiles and clothing, electronics, home decor, building materials, energy and electricity, auto parts and accessories, industrial machinery and equipment.

This is the first time in the fair’s history that this hybrid format has been used. The event’s goal is to establish direct commercial relationships with Chinese manufacturers.

This Fair is part of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, which was created and implemented by the Chinese government to encourage trade with developing countries. The products and manufacturers are those that have certifications in the European and American markets.