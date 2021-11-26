China holds seminar on literature in Portuguese, Spanish

The latest Chinese National Seminar on Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American Literature drew together online 109 representatives of at least 60 academic institutions, other institutions that do research, publishing houses and other media in Brazil, China, Portugal, Spain and elsewhere, China Today reports.

The magazine says translators, researchers and teachers of Iberian and Latin American literature discussed various aspects of their work at the 2021 seminar, held last Saturday and Sunday.

The Chinese Association for the Study of Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American Literature, and the Guizhou University of Finance and Economics in southwestern China jointly arranged the seminar, the report says.

It quotes an official of the Chinese Communist Party at the university, Yang Yong, as expressing hope that the seminar will spur development of the teaching of foreign languages in China.

Representatives of the University of Coimbra in Portugal and the University of São Paulo in Brazil attended the seminar, China Today says.