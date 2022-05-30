China helps UN to distribute rice to Guinean children with special needs

As part of the pilot project of the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme, more than 360 Guinean children with special needs received this month more than a ton of rice, with the support of China.

The official launch of the pilot project took place on Thursday at a school in Bissau, Escola Bengala Branca, where the purchased rice was distributed by the Chinese Embassy.

In total, 1.1 tons of rice were distributed in May to 364 children from three special schools in Guinea-Bissau to ensure both their food security and their greater participation and retention in schools.

In the statement, the UN said that this was the first time for disabled children who attend special schools to receive food assistance. The agency also stressed that it has been building an increasingly strong partnership with China in terms of food supplies to schools.