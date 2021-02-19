China helps put digital television on the air in Timor-Leste

The transmission system that, with Chinese help, will bring digital television terrestrial multimedia broadcasts to Timor-Leste has been ceremonially switched on in Guiço, to the west of the capital, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy announced in writing that Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo and Timorese Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak attended the ceremony, held on Tuesday.

The embassy says China and Timor-Leste agreed in 2019 to introduce digital television to Timor-Leste.

Its announcement quotes Mr Xiao as saying the Chinese-backed demonstration phase of the project will broadcast high-definition digital television programmes to over 200,000 people in Dili and round about, notably people living in the mountains.

“This will greatly enrich the cultural life of Timorese people, open a new window for them to learn more about the outside world, and will even provide their children and young people with better access to quality educational resources at home, especially during COVID-19,” the ambassador said.

The Chinese contractor and its Timorese counterparts will maintain the system for two years, the embassy says.

Mr Matan Ruak voiced thanks to China for its support for Timor-Leste, and the hope that China will keep helping his country with information technology and telecommunications, the Chinese Embassy says.