Chinese demand helps Brazilian exports break record in March

Official data show that the value of Brazilian exports grew to US$29.09 billion last month, the most in any month yet, Agência Brasil says.

Brazilian Economy Ministry figures indicate that the value of Brazilian exports to China was 13.1 per cent greater last month than a year earlier, and 8 per cent greater in the first quarter of this year than a year earlier, the Brazilian state-owned news agency reported on Monday, without giving either value.

The report says China is the biggest trading partner of Brazil, and quotes a Brazilian senior official, Herlon Brandão, as saying seasonal factors are bound to increase exports to China between now and the end of the year.

The value of Brazilian imports from China was 31.3 per cent greater last month than a year earlier, Agência Brasil says, without giving the value.