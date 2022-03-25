China gives Timor-Leste COVID-19 medical supplies, equipment

China has replenished Timorese government stocks of medical equipment and supplies with a gift of two container-loads of stores meant for use in countering COVID-19, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.

The shipment comprised 50,000 hand sanitizers, 10,000 items of protective clothing, 50 infusion pumps, two anaesthetic machines, 50 devices for monitoring patients, and two ultrasound machines, the embassy announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The stores are meant to contribute to the improvement of healthcare in Timor-Leste, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.

According to a Chinese state-run news medium, the China News Service, a Chinese medical mission has been in Timor-Leste since October, applying its expertise in radiology, cardiovascular medicine, gastrointestinal surgery, intensive care, acupuncture, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthesiology, urology, orthopaedics and nursing.