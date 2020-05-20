China gives São Toméan legislature computers and other gear

China gave São Tomé e Príncipe’s National Assembly a batch of electrical and electronic equipment on Monday, STP-Press reports.

The São Toméan state-run news agency says Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé Wang Wei presented the legislature with 30 desktop computers, 20 laptop computers, 20 printers, 10 flat-screen television sets, five photocopying machines and two 250-kva generators.

The report says the gift stems from a visit to São Tomé e Príncipe by Wang Chen, Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, last year, and would have been handed over sooner had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic.

China has been a serious, honest partner of São Tomé e Príncipe, STP-Press quotes the president of the São Toméan legislature, Delfim Neves, as saying.