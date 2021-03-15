China gives Mozambique equipment for maternity care

China has given Mozambique medical and surgical equipment to improve the healthcare given to Mozambican mothers and their newborns, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.

The embassy issued a written statement saying the gift is an outcome of the South-South Cooperation Programme undertaken by China and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

The embassy says the equipment will be used in treating Mozambicans displaced by Cyclone Idai two years ago.

China and the UNFPA will keep cooperating to help Mozambicans, the statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun as saying at the turnover of the equipment last week.

Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago thanked China and said the gift could improve healthcare in his country, according to the Chinese Embassy statement.

Separately, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, citing the Mozambican authorities, reports that the equipment donated is worth US$1.7 million, and will benefit about 436,000 women and girls.