China equips Timor-Leste to counter COVID-19 during election

China has given Timor-Leste 40,000 facemasks, 16,000 containers of hand sanitiser and 2,000 sets of protective clothing to help keep COVID-19 at bay during the course of the Timorese presidential election this month, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo turned over the supplies to the election authorities on Tuesday, according to a social media announcement posted by the embassy the day after.

Timorese Vice-Minister of State Administration Lino de Jesus Torezão and a Timorese senior election official, Acilino Branco, accepted the gift, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.

Almost 860,000 Timorese are eligible to vote in the presidential election on March 19. Campaigning has begun and will last until next Wednesday.