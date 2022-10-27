China Energy Engineering Corporation will build a water distribution station in Luanda

Chinese state group China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) has announced that it will build a water distribution station to reduce drinking water shortages in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

In a statement released on Monday, a subsidiary of CEEC, Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau Co Ltd, said it had signed a contract with the National Water Directorate, under the Angolan Ministry of Energy and Water.

The contract provides for the construction, in the Benfica area, of a station that can store up to 2,500 cubic meters of water and with the capacity to distribute 1,300 cubic meters of water per hour.

The project foresees the installation of a distribution network and supply points for the population and may also function as a water treatment plant in case of emergency. The CEEC said that the project should be completed in about 10 months.