China eliminates customs duties on products imported from Mozambique

According to a statement released on the 1st of August, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has decided to eliminate customs duties for 98% of products imported from 16 developing countries, including Mozambique, from the 1st of September.

The “zero tariffs” status will cover countries such as the Togolese Republic, the State of Eritrea, the Republic of Kiribati, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Guinea, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Republic of Rwanda, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Mozambique, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Republic of the Sudan, the Solomon Islands, the Republic of Vanuatu, the Republic of Chad and the Central African Republic.

Guang Defu, Permanent Representative of China to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, welcomes Mozambique to promote products such as cashew nuts, sisal and beans on the Chinese market during a meeting with the Mozambican Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.