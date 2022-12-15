China donates surgical equipment and medicines to São Tomé and Príncipe

On the 9th of December, the ceremony for the delivery of medicines and medical equipment donated by the Government of China to São Tomé and Príncipe was held at the Armazém Covid in São Tomé. This time, China donated a lot of surgical equipment and medicine to the country, valued at around US$80,000. The Chinese ambassador, Xu Yingzhen, and the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, Celsio Junqueira, delivered speeches and signed a certificate.

The Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy, Ms. Hao Qinmei, the Director of Cooperation for Health Affairs, Ms. Cintia Lima, the Director of the Hospital Dr. Ayres de Menezes, Dr. Joana Vasconcelos, the Clinical Director of the Hospital Dr. Ayres de Menezes, Dr. Isaulina Barreto and the entire 17th Chinese medical team were present.

This is a batch of medicines and medical equipment provided by the Chinese Government within the Cooperation Framework between the Government of China and the Government of São Tomé and Príncipe on sending the Chinese Medical Team to São Tomé and Príncipe, with a view to alleviating the shortage of medical materials and improving the treatment capacity of local hospitals, thereby benefiting more patients in São Tomé and Príncipe.

(Source: Chinese Embassy in São Tomé and Príncipe)