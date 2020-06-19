China donates medical paraphernalia to Maputo hospital

The Chinese Defence Ministry is helping Mozambique counter the Covid-19 pandemic by giving the Maputo Military Hospital a shipment of medical paraphernalia, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the donation handed over on Wednesday includes 13 tonnes of protective gear such as gloves and masks, along with thermometers and 60 boxes of other equipment to increase the capability of the hospital.

The Chinese Defence Ministry hopes its efforts can help improve the medical service of the Mozambican armed forces and so make it better able to counter Covid-19, Lusa quotes the military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Maputo, Brigadier Zhou Zhe, as saying.