China donates medical-hospital materials to combat malaria

The Chinese ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe, Xu YingZhen, on the 22nd of December handed the Minister of Health of São Tomé and Príncipe, Célsio Junqueira, a batch of medical-hospital materials, as part of Chinese aid to the project to fight malaria.

The list of materials includes laboratory equipment, fumigation machine, infrared thermometer, microcomputer, microscope, water purifier, ultra-low refrigerator, GPS, homogeniser, gas mask, amongst others.

The Chinese ambassador underlined on delivery that China is and will always be willing to work together with the government of São Tomé and Príncipe in the process of fighting malaria.

The Health Minister thanked the donation and said that it will give a great impulse to the national health system in the fight against malaria.

(Source: Agência STP-Press)