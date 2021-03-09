China donates facemasks for Timorese in COVID-19 hotspot

China gave Timor-Leste 40,000 facemasks for distribution in its southwestern district of Cova Lima to help curb the spread there of COVID-19 from over the Indonesian border, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo said at the formal turnover of the masks that China would always stand together with Timor-Leste in countering the pandemic, according to a written statement issued by his embassy last Thursday.

The statement quotes Timorese Vice-minister of State Administration Lino de Jesus Torezão as thanking China for its prompt help after Cova Lima was locked down.

The embassy says Cova Lima District Administrator Francisco de Andrade promised to distribute the masks as soon as possible to those in need.

Abel Pires da Silva, chair of the infrastructure committee at the Timorese legislature, remarked that China had been very supportive of Timor-Leste since they established diplomatic relations, according to the Chinese Embassy statement.