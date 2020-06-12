China does deal to build, hospital, school in Timor-Leste

The Timorese government ratified on Wednesday an agreement with China on building a hospital and a school in Timor-Leste, Lusa reports, citing Timorese Foreign Minister Dionísio Babo.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Babo as saying on Wednesday he was given full authority to confirm the US$14 million deal on the construction of the Sino-Timorese Friendship Hospital and the Lere Anan Timur School, which has already been signed

In another development, the Timorese Government approved a deal under which Japan has agreed to provide Timor-Leste with US$4.7 million to buy medical supplies for use in countering the Covid-19 pandemic, Lusa quotes Mr Babo as saying.