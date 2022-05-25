China discusses with Brazil to increasing food exports

According to the brazil’s newspaper Valor Econômico, the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (COSBAN) Meeting took place this Monday in Brasilia. During the meeting, Brazil and China had a conversation about expanding Brazil’s exports of food and other products to the Chinese market.

Representatives from both countries hope to increase Brazil’s exports of corn, meat, and other products to the giant Chinese market amid the current global food crisis and the threat of food shortages as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

At the meeting, the Brazilian representatives request more transparency from China regarding the suspensions of exports from Brazil’s meat plants.

The recent global crisis has allowed Brazil to attract investments from Europe and the United States in sustainable energy and food, but the Brazilian Government considers that China has better conditions for investments in Brazil than Western countries.