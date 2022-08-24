China disbursed nearly 2 ME to support children affected by cyclone in Mozambique

The Chinese government has disbursed $2 million (€1.9 million) to support children affected by Cyclone Idai, which struck central Mozambique in 2019, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) said.

The project was designed with the aim of increasing access to malaria prevention materials and medicines, including the use of long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets to reduce morbidity and mortality, especially in children and pregnant women, indicated a Unicef note.

According to Unicef, the Chinese fund has so far served to purchase and distribute 250,000 mosquito nets, which have benefited 441,495 people, as well as obtaining tests and medicine. In addition, with the fund offered by China, at least 544,002 children have had access to medical consultations.