China constructs social housing for São Tomé and Príncipe

As part of bilateral cooperation, the government of São Tomé and Príncipe signed an agreement with China for the construction of 200 social housing units in São Tomé and Príncipe. Currently, 60 apartments have been built in two districts of the island of São Tomé, namely Cantagalo and Lobata.

The Chinese ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe, Xu Yingzhen, agreed that there is a significant need for social housing, particularly among young people, and expressed China’s willingness to help São Tomé and Príncipe to respond to the problem. In order to start the second phase of construction of the social houses, China proposes doing a feasibility study first.

It is noted that the Ministry of Infrastructure of São Tomé and Príncipe indicated that the 200 social houses would be built in all districts of the island of São Tomé, as well as in the autonomous region of Príncipe.