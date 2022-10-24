China Classification Society opens in Lisbon

On the 20th of October, following an agreement signed last January with the Directorate-General for Natural Resources, Safety and Maritime Services (DGRM), the China Classification Society (CCS) opened its office in Lisbon. The creation of the Lisbon office aims to deepen the exchange and cooperation between CCS, maritime entities and shipping, shipbuilding and ship support companies in Portugal.

CCS is part of the Top 10 worldwide for Ship Classification Entities and is also part of the restricted group of classifiers with the best technical performance, belonging to the “International Association of Classification Societies” (IACS), whose mission is to guarantee the good classification of ships in order to keep them safe and environmentally friendly.

Founded in 1956, CCS has gained relevance on the international scene, largely due to the rise of Chinese shipyards and shipowners, such as COSCO Shipping.