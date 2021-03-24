China buys 71.07 pct of Angolan exports of crude oil in 2020

Official data indicate that Angola exported 446.4 million barrels of crude oil last year, selling71.07 percent of it to China, Jornal Económico reports.

The Portuguese newspaper, citing figures given by the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, show that China was the biggest buyer of Angolan exports of crude in every quarter last year, the greatest proportion it bought being 78.32 percent, in the second quarter.

The figures show that Angola exported 4.63 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas last year, and that China bought 7.67 percent of it, more than any country other than India, which bought 35.5 percent.

The recovery of the Chinese economy from the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand in China for oil, and consequently increased sales there of Angolan crude, Jornal Económico quotes the ministry as saying.