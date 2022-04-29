China buys 63.8 pct of Angolan exports of crude in 2022Q1

Official data indicate that Angola exported 98.3 million barrels of crude oil in the first quarter of this year, slightly less than in the preceding quarter, Angop says.

China bought 63.8 per cent of the first-quarter exports, India 9.9 per cent and France 5.1 per cent, the Angolan state-run news agency reported on Tuesday, citing figures given by the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas.

The report says Portugal also bought some.

Higher prices of crude internationally meant Angolan exports were worth US$10.14 billion in the first quarter, 29.6 per cent more than in the preceding quarter, Angop says.