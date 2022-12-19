China buys 52,464 million tons of soybeans from Brazil in 2022

China imported 52,464 million tons of soybeans from Brazil from January to November 2022. According to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), a department of the Ministry of Economy, the volume is 13% lower than the 60,476 million tonnes in 2021. China is the biggest buyer of Brazilian oilseed.

Spain ranked second with 3,281 million tonnes, down 9% from last year’s period. Thailand ranked third with 2,614 million tonnes, down 8% year on year.

Overall, Brazilian soybean exports totaled 77,033 million tonnes in 2022. In the same period last year, they were 86.11 million tonnes.

(Source: Canal Rural)