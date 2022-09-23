China-Brazil trade boosts Angolan airline TAAG income to US$67 million

Angolan airline TAAG saw its cargo revenue reach US$67 million from January to August of this year.

The company announced that the total revenue of TAAG’s cargo segment was an exceptional result that exceeds the target of US$55.5 million, 20 per cent above what was budgeted, and there are still four months to go before the end of the year. .

This positive performance is the result of teamwork, but also due to contracts signed by TAAG for charter flights (exclusively for cargo) between China and Latin America (Brazil) via Angola.

Currently, TAAG has several active connections from Luanda to Chinese cities such as Changsha, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai Hongqiao and Beijing. Typically, the cargoes are raw materials, agricultural products and electronics and other different goods.