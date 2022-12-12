“China-Brazil Forum: exchanges and mutual learning” discusses a new chapter in Sino-Brazilian cooperation

The Americas Center of the China International Communications Group and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation of Rio de Janeiro held the “China-Brazil Forum: exchanges and mutual learning” via videoconference. The theme is “Share governance experience and create a new chapter of Sino-Brazilian cooperation.”

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Aloysio Nunes, argued that cooperation between the two countries is still based on the commercial area and suggested new areas that could be explored together, for example, Brazil can collaborate with Chinese initiatives for sustainability and decarbonization.

Brazil’s ambassador to China, Marcos Bezerra Abbott Galvão, pointed out that Brazil needs investment from Chinese companies, as Chinese investment has greatly contributed to scientific and technological progress, economic growth and the development of the country as a whole, helping Brazil to continuously modernize. He also highlighted that in the area of sustainable development, there is a lot of potential for cooperation between the two parties.

(Source: China Hoje)