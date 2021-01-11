China, Brazil agree to smooth process of obtaining patents

The Chinese State Intellectual Property Office and the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office have agreed on a new arrangement that makes it easier for holders of Chinese patents to obtain equivalent patents in Brazil, the Chinese office says.

The Chinese office announced in writing that the parties agreed that until at least the end of 2024 its Brazilian counterpart will give priority to considering 150 Chinese applications for Brazilian patents each year and up to 500 requests during a five-year period.

In a previous form, tried out between February 2018 and November 2019, the arrangement provided for the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office to consider 200 Chinese applications for Brazilian patents for information technology, packaging, measurement or chemistry only, the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office says.