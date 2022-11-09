China announces the end of the export embargo on two Brazilian poultry producers

China lifted the suspension applied to exports of poultry meat from two Brazilian producers, the Aurora Alimentos unit in Xaxim and the Minuano Alimentos unit in Lajeado. The information was confirmed by the Minister of Agriculture, Marcos Montes to the Brazilian newspaper Valor.

Due to Covid-19, Exports from the Minuano unit were suspended on the 26th of June, 2020, while the Aurora blockade took place on the 20th of August, 2020, taking over two years.

At that time China blocked exports from several producers in several countries and demanded a strict sanitary protocol to avoid alleged contamination of cargo shipped to the country with coronavirus. Some Brazilian producers have been embargoed, but their exports have already been normalized. Currently, seven units are still suspended.