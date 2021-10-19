China announces more help for Timor Leste against COVID-19

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo has told Timorese Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak that China is preparing another round of material aid for the Timorese effort to counter COVID-19, Mr Xiao’s embassy says.

Timor-Leste asked for more Chinese assistance on top of the aid it received last month, according to a written statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Dili after Mr Xiao and Mr Ruak met last week.

The embassy says they talked about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Development Initiative to alleviate poverty, secure the food supply, mitigate COVID-19, counter climate change and put digital technology to economic use, all through international cooperation.

The initiative would greatly benefit Timor Leste, because it meshes with Timorese government plans, the statement quotes Mr Xiao as saying.

Timor Leste is grateful for Chinese help against COVID-19, and will closely study the initiative, the Chinese Embassy in Dili quotes Mr Ruak as saying.