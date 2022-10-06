China-Angola trade increased 29.9% in the first eight months of 2022

The ambassador of China in Angola, Gong Tao, pointed out in a speech delivered at a Chinese National Day celebration event that the trade volume between Angola and China regarding the first eight months of the current year recorded a growth of 29.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021, reaching a total of 19 billion dollars. The bilateral trade volume in 2021 reached 23.35 billion dollars, 42.1% more than the number in 2020.

The investment cooperation has maintained good dynamic since the last year, with Chinese companies consolidating their private investment portfolios in Angola.

According to Gon Tao China continues to be the largest trading and investment partner of Angola, with the main projects between the two countries moving forward smoothly, from the New International Airport of Luanda, Caculo Cabaça Hydroelectric Station, Caio Deep Water Port, to the Integrated Technological Training Center of Huambo.