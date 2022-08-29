China and São Tomé and Príncipe cooperate on the rehabilitation of the National Library of STP

On the 25th of August, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé and Príncipe and the Ministry of Culture of São Tomé and Príncipe inaugurated the reading room of the National Library in São Tomé, which was restored with the support of the Chinese Embassy.

China’s Chargé d’Affaires Hu Bin stressed that books are the ladder of progress. Reading not only increases knowledge but also opens our horizons, giving us a better understanding of the world and making life better. The Chinese embassy helped in the rehabilitation of the reading room with the aim of providing a better service to the people of São Tomé and Príncipe, especially the students.

At a time when financial resources are increasingly scarce, the cooperation between the two countries in the rehabilitation of the technical book room is particularly valuable, which reflects the resilient and high-level bilateral relations between China and São Tomé and Príncipe, said the Director of Culture of São Tomé and Príncipe.