China among top three Mozambican trading partners in 2020Q1

Official figures indicate that the value of Sino-Mozambican trade was US$204.4 million in the first quarter of this year, making China the third-biggest trading partner of Mozambique.

A document published by the Mozambican National Statistics Institute says China was the source of 8.5 percent of Mozambican imports in the first quarter, or US$161.5 million worth, tyres and automobiles accounting for most of that sum.

China was the destination of 4.3 percent of Mozambican exports, or US$42.9 million worth, minerals such as coal predominating.

The value of all Mozambican imports rose to US$1.9 billion in the first quarter, or 9 percent more than a year earlier, while the value of all Mozambican exports fell to US$999.1 million, or 21.9 percent less, the National Statistics Institute document says.