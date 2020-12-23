China amenable to new way of financing for Mozambican projects

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun has said his country is willing to look into a new model for the financing of Sino-Mozambican cooperative projects, so that more such projects can be undertaken.

The Chinese Embassy in Maputo issued a written statement quoting Mr Wang as saying so when he met Mozambican Economy and Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane.

Mr Wang said infrastructure financed and built by Chinese enterprises in Mozambique in recent years had benefited Mozambicans and supported the social and economic development of their country.

He said China would encourage more Chinese enterprises, including financial institutions, to take part in developing Mozambique, and so reinforce the Sino-Mozambican comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Mozambique is thankful for Chinese help and considers Sino-Mozambican cooperation very important, the Chinese Embassy quotes Mr Maleiane as saying.