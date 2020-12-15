China a big source of ingredients for Brazilian medicines

Of the raw ingredients that the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry imports for its products, about 35 percent come from China, NMQB reports.

The Brazilian newspaper, citing figures given by the Brazilian Pharmaceutical Raw Materials Association, or Abifiqui, and the Brazilian health authority, Anvisa, says about 37 percent come from the main source, India.

The report says 95 percent of the raw ingredients the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry uses are imported.

For economic and technological reasons, the whole world depends on China for raw ingredients of medicines, the report quotes Abifiqui Executive President, Norberto Prestes, as saying.

China has become a major influence in the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry in the past two decades, NMQB says.